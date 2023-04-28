Salem Corporation collects ₹8 crore in property tax in four days

April 28, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation collected ₹8 crore in property tax in just four days and paid gross salary for its staff for the first time in the last 17 years.

Following poor tax collection for the past ten years, the Corporation has been unable to pay salaries for its staff on date (30th or 31st of every month). Some times, the staff received the salary once in two or three months. The conservancy workers also staged protests against the Salem Corporation in the past regarding the salary delay.

Besides, the Corporation was unable to pay money into the PF accounts of the staff. The retired staff were also unable to receive their retirement benefits for years. After the new council was elected last year, the new administration took various steps to increase the revenue of the Corporation. The civic body identified people who had not paid tax for years, took legal action, and collected the taxes. Following these steps, this month, the Corporation paid gross salary for its staff, which is the first time in 17 years.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said the State government announced a 5% incentive, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000, granted to people who were paying property tax before April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We deployed Corporation staff in the field, distributed pamphlets, and informed people through autorickshaws on every street. We also sent bulk SMS to 2.07 lakh property tax payers in the Salem Corporation. With that SMS, we also provided a link through which the tax payers could pay their tax from their homes. Due to this, we have collected ₹8 in tax in just four days, and over 20,000 people paid ₹3 crore in tax online using the link,” Mr. Christuraj added.

The Commissioner said the civic body identified its shops that had remained vacant for years and lease them out. Through that, it received the deposit amount. “We did not divert other funds to pay the salary. This month, we paid an updated gross salary, including the increments, to the staff. Steps are being taken to sort out the issues related to providing retirement benefits for the staff. Based on seniority, the benefits will be given phase by phase,” Mr. Christuraj said.