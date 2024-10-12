Salem Corporation clears 1,250 tonnes of waste generated during Ayudha Pooja

Around 1,250 tonnes of garbage were removed a day after Ayudha puja celebrations in Salem city, confirmed Salem Commissioner Ranjeet Singh.

Ayudha Puja and Saraswathi Puja, both celebrated on Friday, saw large amounts of waste - including banana stems, ash gourd and others - being dumped on the roadside. While the city produces around 600 tonnes of garbage per day, the quantity almost doubled during the festival.

Mr. Ranjeet Singh stated that the Corporation, anticipating around 1,500 metric tonnes of garbage after the festival, deployed 230 conservancy workers, eight tipper trucks, and 11 tractors, and cleaning efforts were intensified across all 60 wards. The cleanup began on Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, with 1,250 tonnes of waste, including unsold banana trees and pumpkins, being removed.

The 13 Uzhavar Sandhais in the district reported increased sales of groceries due to the puja on Friday and Vijayadashami on Saturday.

On Friday, 1,193 farmers brought 361.84 tonnes of produce, including 279.88 tonnes of vegetables, 69.37 tonnes of fruits, and 2.58 tonnes of flowers, to the markets. A total of 87,383 consumers purchased goods worth ₹1.65 crores.

On Saturday, 1,035 farmers brought 317.60 tonnes of produce, comprising 255.57 tonnes of vegetables, 53.10 tonnes of fruits, and 1.18 tonnes of flowers. Around 76,338 consumers visited the markets, with total sales amounting to ₹1.35 crores.