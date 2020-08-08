Salem Corporation begins dengue prevention activities

The Salem Corporation has begun dengue prevention activities in its limits and has advised public to prevent water stagnation and keep premises clean.

According to officials, the Corporation was supplying chlorinated water at regular intervals from its 56 overhead tanks to residences in its limits. Pople were advised to keep water containers clean and not to store drinking water for several days. They were also told to discard used plastic articles, coconut shells, tyres and other waste items to prevent stagnation of rainwater.

The residents and owners of commercial spaces were advised not to dump waste in drains and instead hand them over to sanitary workers. The civic body has deployed 700 fieldworkers to inspect areas and discard unwanted articles.

According to a release, the Corporation has ensured adequate stock of medicines at its primary health centres.