Salem Corporation appoints 200 additional domestic mosquito breeding checkers  

July 30, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Domestic mosquito breeding checkers at work in Salem on Saturday.

Domestic mosquito breeding checkers at work in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Salem Corporation has appointed 200 additional domestic mosquito breeding checkers as part of its anti-dengue activities.

The civic body was instructed by the Commissioner of Municipal Administration to appoint one checker for every 300 homes in the city, to identify and destroy mosquito breeding sources, and create awareness among the public. The 200 workers are in addition to the 400 already appointed on June 1.

The officials said that these workers were on field from July 20. The four zones — Kondalampatti, Ammapet, Suramangalam, and Hasthampatti — will get 130 workers each. The remaining 80 will be divided into four teams of 20 members each and will work under the City Health Officer and inspect commercial establishments, government and private schools, colleges, government and private offices, and corporate offices. The 200 additional workers will be paid a daily wage of ₹429. A resolution was passed in the recent council meeting in this regard, officials added.

