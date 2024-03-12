Salem Corporation announces deposit amount and user fee for UGD connections

March 12, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation on Tuesday announced the deposit amount and user fee charges for underground drainage (UGD) connections.

In a release, Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said that UGD connections have been provided to residents and commercial establishments in wards 2, 3, 18 to 20, 23, 25 to 30, 33, 34, 36, 38 to 41, 43, 45 to 49, and 51 to 57 in four zones. The release also called for the public to approach the concerned zonal office and submit an application for having UGD connections. The sewerage pipe connection deposit amount and use fee will be calculated based on the area of the residential and non-residential buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner said that for the convenience of the public, the UGD connection amount shall be paid in installments along with property taxes. Through the UGD connections, all waste from the bathroom, toilets, and kitchen should be discharged. As per public health rules, getting UGD connections is compulsory. The public have been urged to use this opportunity to get the connections, Mr. Balachander added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT