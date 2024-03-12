GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Corporation announces deposit amount and user fee for UGD connections

March 12, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Corporation on Tuesday announced the deposit amount and user fee charges for underground drainage (UGD) connections.

In a release, Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said that UGD connections have been provided to residents and commercial establishments in wards 2, 3, 18 to 20, 23, 25 to 30, 33, 34, 36, 38 to 41, 43, 45 to 49, and 51 to 57 in four zones. The release also called for the public to approach the concerned zonal office and submit an application for having UGD connections. The sewerage pipe connection deposit amount and use fee will be calculated based on the area of the residential and non-residential buildings.

The Commissioner said that for the convenience of the public, the UGD connection amount shall be paid in installments along with property taxes. Through the UGD connections, all waste from the bathroom, toilets, and kitchen should be discharged. As per public health rules, getting UGD connections is compulsory. The public have been urged to use this opportunity to get the connections, Mr. Balachander added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.