Salem Corporation aims to sterilise 600 street dogs a month

Staff Reporter Salem
September 12, 2022 19:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A pack of stray dogs roaming around Shanmuga colony in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Following an increase in stray dog population the city, the Corporation has decided to perform sterlisation surgery for 600 streets dogs every month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation stopped performing sterilisation surgery for street dogs in 2020 and 2021. This resulted in growth of stray dogs posing problems to road users.

Councillors during the council meetings urged the Corporation to take steps to control the stray dog population.

The Corporation bought four additional vehicles to catch dogs and distributed one vehicle to each zone on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation officials said that since only two vehicles were available , it became difficult to catch street dogs in larger numbers. Presently, a total of six vehicles are now available with the corporation, which would help in catching the street dogs. Additional rooms have constructed at the sterilisation centre at Ponnammapet to house the dogs for a week after the surgery.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Health Department officials said that additional doctors have been appointed to perform the surgery on the dogs. “We aim to sterilise 600 dogs in a month. From January 2022 to August till date, we sterilised 1,900 street dogs on an average of around 240 dogs per month,” officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Salem

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app