Salem Corporation aims to sterilise 600 street dogs a month

A pack of stray dogs roaming around Shanmuga colony in Salem.

Following an increase in stray dog population the city, the Corporation has decided to perform sterlisation surgery for 600 streets dogs every month.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation stopped performing sterilisation surgery for street dogs in 2020 and 2021. This resulted in growth of stray dogs posing problems to road users.

Councillors during the council meetings urged the Corporation to take steps to control the stray dog population.

The Corporation bought four additional vehicles to catch dogs and distributed one vehicle to each zone on Monday.

Corporation officials said that since only two vehicles were available , it became difficult to catch street dogs in larger numbers. Presently, a total of six vehicles are now available with the corporation, which would help in catching the street dogs. Additional rooms have constructed at the sterilisation centre at Ponnammapet to house the dogs for a week after the surgery.

Health Department officials said that additional doctors have been appointed to perform the surgery on the dogs. “We aim to sterilise 600 dogs in a month. From January 2022 to August till date, we sterilised 1,900 street dogs on an average of around 240 dogs per month,” officials added.


Salem
