Salem Corpn. to shift meat, fish shops to outskirts on weekends

The Corporation Commissioner has banned the meat and fish shops here from functioning within the Corporation limits on weekends from April 4. The shops would have to function at an alternative place identified by the Corporation on the outskirts of the city, a release said.

Despite warnings and awareness programmes, huge crowd turn up at meat shops during weekends, failing to ensure personal distancing. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government ordered to let the meat and fish shops function only on the outskirts. In the release, Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh said the shops would have to operate at a place identified near Arabic College on Omalur Main Road here until further orders. Parking facility had been arranged on the premises of the IT Park.

Traders had been instructed to ensure personal distancing and ten teams had been formed under the Corporation Assistant Commissioners to monitor these shops during weekends. Mr. Sadheesh warned that legal action would be taken against violators.