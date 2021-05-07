Salem Corpn. to increase bed strength at CCCs

SALEM

07 May 2021 23:19 IST

The Salem Corporation with 65 active containment zones in its limits is enforcing the various restrictions imposed by the government strictly to contain disease spread in its limits. The Corporation is also planning to increase bed strength at the COVID-19 Care Centres here.

The Corporation reports at least half of the daily cases in the district and the officials have been imposing fines on individuals and businesses violating COVID-19 protocols. The Corporation increased the number of tests in its limits and the results are being released in 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

According to officials, the Corporation has about 1,800 active cases as on Friday. Measures are being taken to prevent public gatherings. On an average, 2,500 swab samples are collected from Corporation limits on a day and 70 fever camps are also conducted. The Corporation has deployed over 600 fieldworkers to conduct door-to-door screening.

With the caseload increasing, the Corporation is working on increasing beds at the CCCs and setting up additional centres. The Corporation is currently operating five CCCs and there are sufficient bed capacity. It is planning to increase bed strength in CCCs to 1,000 and arrange oxygen supply through cylinders if it is required by any of the inmates.