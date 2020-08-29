Salem Corpn. to conduct more fever camps from today

Salem Corporation has planned to conduct fever camps at 136 more places from Sunday as part of its intensive COVID-19 containment measures. Though the Corporation has already been conducting such camps from August 25, the ones to be held from Sunday will be there every day at the identified locations.

In a release, Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh said these camps included the ones held through mobile vehicles at 94 places within the Corporation limits.

In Sooramangalam zone, camps would be conducted at Ramnagar canal, Ammapalayam community hall and at Corporation School in Chinnamapalayam, Old Sooramangalam School, Ariyakoundanpatti Mariamman Temple Street, Shivadhapuram Mariamman Temple Street, Ammasi Nagar, Gorikaadu and Mulakaadu.

Hasthampatti zone: Then Alagapuram, Gorimedu, Chinnathirupathi Gandhi Nagar, Court Road Colony, Manakaddu Primary School, Govindagounder thottam, Corporation School in Swarnapuri, Vasagasalai in Shevapet and Angammal Colony, Shevapet Police Quarters and Appuchetti Street, Kottai Jalalkhan street.

Ammapet zone: Allikuttai Venkatachalam Colony, Corporation School in Ponnammal Pettai, Jyothi Talkies main road, Ammapet Corporation School, Kamaraj Nagar Colony, Periya kinnaru street, Vidhya Nagar, Pavadi Girls Higher Secondary School, Sanyasikundu main road, Desiya punaramaipu Colony.

Kondalampatti zone: Gugai Mariamman Kovil street, Linemedu Police quarters, Neymandi Arunalam street, Maniyannur Kathayammal nagar and Shanmugha Nagar, Rangapuram, Sanjivarayan Pettai Corporation School, Karungalpatti, Ambal lake road and Weavers Colony.

People would be checked for temperature, blood oxygen level and pulse, and swab samples would be collected for COVID-19 test from required persons. Also, medicines would be provided for two months for patients undergoing treatment for hypertension, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases. They would also be given immunity building concoction, a release said.