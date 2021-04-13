Salem Corpn. sets vaccination target of 10,000 persons a day

Salem

Special camps organised at eight places in city limits

The Salem Corporation has set a vaccination target of 10,000 persons a day in its limits.

Commissioner N. Ravichandran said in a release that of the 3 lakh persons aged above 45 in the Corporation limits, 48,000 have received vaccination till Monday.

Other than 16 primary health centres and 10 Amma mini clinics, vaccination was being done at industries and residential areas.

Mr.Ravichandran said that on Tuesday special camps were organised at eight places. Medical teams including doctors were present at the camps to attend to any post-vaccination complaints.

There are 10 containment zones in the Corporation limits and Mr.Ravichandran said that containment measures were being intensified. The Corporation has also organised 30 fever camps in its limits to identify new cases.