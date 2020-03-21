Salem Corpn. sets up separate boxes to collect surgical masks

With more people using masks as a precautionary measure to prevent being affected by COVID-19, the Salem Corporation has set up separate boxes at its zonal offices to collect such biomedical waste.

Following government’s advisory to exercise precaution, there has been a surge in demand for surgical masks and hand sanitisers here. The Corporation officials said there had been an increase in use of disposable masks and the public had been advised not to dispose them along with regular household waste.

In a release, Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh advised the public not to dispose the masks in common bins, in drains or in public places as it could lead to spread of the virus to common public, especially to sanitary workers.

The officials advised the public to dispose the masks in the designated boxes placed for this purpose at the four zonal offices. City Health officials said that only those with symptoms or those who have cough and cold need to wear the masks.

The officials asked the public to prefer using cloth masks instead of disposable masks.