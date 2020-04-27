Salem Corpn. sets up quarantine facility in a college on the outskirts

The Salem Corporation has set up a quarantine centre on the outskirts of the city for persons coming from other districts and States, and they will be screened for COVID-19. The facility has been established at Karuppur Engineering College. According to corporation officials, this is not only for people who belong to other States of districts, but also for people of Salem who return from these places.

Entry based on test results

The officials said police would collect the details of these people and verify their documents at the check posts at the city’s borders and then they would be taken to the quarantine facility. A decision to allow them into city or not would be taken only on the basis of the results of the tests done on the samples taken from them.

Corporation officials said the centre could now accommodate 100 people. Sample would be taken from them for RT-PCR tests to check for COVID-19. The officials made it clear that these people would have to stay in the quarantine facility till the results of the tests arrived.

The Corporation has already set up containment zones at places were positive cases has been reported, such as Kitchipalayam, Anathanapatti, Gugai, Ponnamapet and Dhatagapatti. Police personnel are closely monitoring these barricaded areas. Mobile shops have been arranged for delivery of essential commodities in these areas.

According to officials, nine persons from the Corporation limits are undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.