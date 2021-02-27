Salem Corpn. rewards green practices

Salem

27 February 2021 00:31 IST

The Salem Corporation on Thursday presented bicycles to students and individuals for green initiatives such as maintenance of terrace garden and composting of biodegradable waste at home.

The Salem Corporation has joined hands with the Indian Bank to organise a competition for school students and residents to promote green practices such as terrace gardening, non-usage of plastic, home composting of biodegradable waste, and rainwater harvesting. Five students and four individuals were presented with bicycles at the Salem Corporation’s multi-purpose hall.

Advertising

Advertising