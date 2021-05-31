Salem Corpn. invites field workers for COVID-19 works

SALEM

31 May 2021 21:51 IST

The Salem Corporation has invited applications from interested persons to work as field workers for COVID-19-related works here.

According to a release, the corporation is planning to deploy 1,000 workers for three months, one worker for every 100 houses as part of COVID-19 containment measures. Persons interested in voluntary service, who have completed Class 12 and above can visit the Assistant Commissioner in their respective zones and get involved in COVID-19 works, a release said.

Advertising

Advertising

The field workers would be provided with a daily allowance of ₹319. Interested persons in Sooramangalam zone can visit G.V.N. Marriage Hall, Kottai Multipurpose Hall in Hasthampatti zone, Vysya Wedding Hall in Ammapet zone and S.N.S Hall in Kondalampatti zone on Tuesday and take up voluntary works. For further details, public can contact the following phone numbers- 9843339205, 7598205707, 9842065732 or 9842890099.