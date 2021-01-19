Coimbatore

Salem Corpn. healthcare workers vaccinated

Salem Corporation healthcare workers and a few private practitioners received the COVID-19 vaccine shot at a special camp held at Kumarasamipatti Urban Primary Health Centre on Monday.

According to a release, a similar camp was held at Thadagapatti PHC. City Health Officer K. Parthibhan, 6 doctors in Urban PHCs, Corporation Maternal Welfare Officer N. Sumathi and 206 healthcare workers under the Salem Corporation took the vaccine here. Private practitioners numbering 25 also took the shot in the camp. Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran reviewed the arrangements.

