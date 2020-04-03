Salem Corpn. flags off trucks for door delivery of vegetables

To prevent public from crowding at markets and grocery stores and to ensure delivery of essentials at doorsteps, Salem Corporation has introduced trucks for delivery of vegetables.

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh flagged off the trucks for door deliveries at the corporation office here on Friday.

According to corporation officials, vegetable kits will be distributed through these trucks to households here. The kits have been readied by the Salem Agricultural Producers Co-operative Marketing Society and are priced at ₹100 each.

Mr. Sadheesh said, “trucks have been arranged for each zone to ensure door-to-door delivery in all the wards in the corporation limits.

In total, 20 trucks, five trucks for a zone have been arranged for distribution of the vegetable kits.” Corporation officials said that the kits contain 12 varieties including daily vegetables like tomatoes, onions, besides coconut, green chillies, coriander and mint leaves.

According to officials, public can contact phone numbers 70103-05699 or 90915-80517, if they require more vegetables and for delivery of items.

Mr. Sadheesh advised public to avoid venturing out of their houses unnecessarily and remain in their homes to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The corporation has also arranged an alternative place for meat and fish shops on the outskirts of the city to function during weekends until further notice.