Salem Corpn. conducts fever camps at 843 places

The Salem Corporation has organised fever camps at 843 places and screened 83,267 persons so far as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

According to a release, in 41 days between July 10 and August 19, the Corporation has conducted fever camps at 843 places in its limits. Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh inspected a fever camp organised on Kunjumariamman temple street here. Swab tests were conducted to 1,884 persons with COVID-19 symptoms and 29 persons tested positive.

Medicines for two months were provided to persons with lifestyle diseases and everyone who visited the camp were provided with immunity building concoction, the release said.