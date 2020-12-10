Salem Corpn. Commissioner reviews electoral roll revision works

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran conducted field inspections and reviewed electoral roll revision activities here on Wednesday.

Mr. Ravichandran along with senior officials visited the houses of applicants who have applied for revision of various details as part of the special revision camp in the Salem South and North Assembly segments.

Mr. Ravichandran verified the details furnished by applicants at Moongapadi Street, Market Street, New Tiruchi Road, Alagu Nagar and Swamiyappa Nagar.

According to officials, the electoral revision camp is being held till December 15 and applications are being received for deletion, inclusion and for editing details of voters.

Till Sunday, 16,061 applications have been received for inclusion, deletion and for editing voter details, a release said. The applications are verified by polling booth officers and monitoring officers.