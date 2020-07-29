Coimbatore

Salem Corpn. Commissioner inspects science park works

Salem Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh on Monday inspected the construction works of science park under the Smart Cities Mission at Palapatti here. According to a release, the Salem Corporation is constructing the science park on a total area of 13,000 sqft near Palapatti at a cost of ₹ 5.80 crore. The park would feature 18 scientific exhibits, including a 30-seater planetarium, to kindle the scientific temper among students and residents. The park would also have an innovation hub to support ideas of youth, a release said.

