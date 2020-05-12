Coimbatore

Salem Corpn. collects swab samples from pregnant women

Swab sample being collected from a pregnant woman at the urban primary health centre at Kumarasamipatti in Salem on Tuesday. Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh is in the picture.

Swab sample being collected from a pregnant woman at the urban primary health centre at Kumarasamipatti in Salem on Tuesday. Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh is in the picture.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

The Salem Corporation on Tuesday launched a programme to collect swab samples from expectant mothers for COVID-19 tests.

Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh launched the programme at the urban primary health centre in Kumarasamipatti here along with City Health Officer K.Parthibhan. The swab samples will be collected at all 16 urban primary health centres here.

Mr.Sadheesh said, “Swab samples are being collected from pregnant women whose delivery is expected in a month as part of COVID-19 containment measures. The samples are being collected from walk-in sample collection booths.”

He said that the details of more or less 11,000 pregnant women here had been collected and they were being regularly monitored. The tests would help avoid complications during pregnancy as there were chances of the newborn getting affected with COVID-19. Mr. Sadheesh added that the testing measures would also help in containing the disease.

There were about 500 women in the Corporation limits with expected delivery dates within a month, officials said.

