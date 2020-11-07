Salem Corpn. collects ₹1.23 lakh as fine for violations

The Salem Corporation has collected over ₹1 lakh as fine from commercial establishments in about a month for violating COVID-19 safety protocols.
According to a release, the Corporation has formed eight monitoring teams with 42 officials from various departments to monitor adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols and standard operating procedures at commercial establishments in its four zones. There are over 16,000 businesses operating in the Ammapet, Hasthampatti, Sooramangalam and Kondalampatti zones. The monitoring teams have been conducting checks on business premises.
The Corporation officials said that between October 16 and November 6, they had collected a fine of ₹1.23 lakh from 56 businesses for violating the safety norms. Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh requested the public to extend cooperation to the Corporation’s efforts to contain the disease.
