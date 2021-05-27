Salem Corpn. begins vaccination for differently-abled persons at doorstep

The Salem Corporation launched door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination programme for differently-abled persons here on Thursday.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran launched the door-to-door vaccination programme near Kondalampatti along with senior officials and reviewed the progress of the programme.

Mr. Ravichandran said that each of the four zones under the corporation has been provided with a medical team, including doctors, who would visit houses and administer the vaccine.

He said, “considering the difficulties faced by differently-abled persons we decided to organise such door-to-door drive for them for providing the vaccine. A health team, including doctors and nurses, have been formed to administer the vaccine to the differently-abled persons and they have been provided with essential emergency medicines and vehicles to carry out the programme.”

The beneficiaries are informed in advance about vaccination and they are provided with phone numbers of the medical team for contacting them in case of any issues. “As the beneficiaries are informed in advance, vaccine wastage is avoided. The contact details of beneficiaries are also provided to nurses here and they would conduct regular follow-ups”, he said.

Mr. Ravichandran said that they are planning to cover vaccination for differently-abled persons within 10 days.

The District Differently-Abled Welfare Office has also arranged vaccination for differently-abled persons at care homes here.

According to officials, 28 mentally-challenged persons were vaccinated at a home near Gugai on Wednesday and vaccination camps have been scheduled at other homes as well.