Salem Corpn. begins door-to-door screening

The Salem Corporation has begun door-to-door screening from Wednesday to identify persons with COVID-19 symptoms and intensify containment measures here.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran, City Health Officer K. Parthibhan and other senior officials addressed the field workers on preventive measures. According to officials, 120 field workers have been deployed by the Corporation to conduct door-to-door screening in all 60 wards under it. Each field worker will visit 200 houses a day and check for symptoms among residents.

If any of them are found with symptoms, the field workers should immediately alert medical officers and their samples will be collected for COVID-19 test.

If a person tested positive for the disease, their contacts would be advised 14 days of quarantine and steps should be taken to monitor that persons in quarantine did not step out of their house.

Of more than three persons tested positive on a street, then containment measures should be taken, the officials said.

The workers were advised to ensure containment measures were followed at business places.

The district administration advised businesses to ensure that all COVID-19 containment measures were followed and disinfection measures were carried out in all public places. It also advised the public aged 45 years and 60 years to take COVID-19 vaccination.