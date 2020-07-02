Salem continues to report highest number of cases in western region

SALEM

02 July 2020 22:48 IST

One person dies in Erode; total number in Coimbatore crosses 600 mark

Salem district continues to report the highest number of cases per day among the districts in western region. It reported 88 fresh cases on Thursday followed by Erode 17, Coimbatore 11, Krishnagiri 10, the Nilgiris 8, Dharmapuri 7 and Tiruppur 6 positive cases. A 74-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Erode district.

Among the 88 positive cases in Salem, 72 are indigenous. Five persons have returned to Salem from Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Madurai districts and 11 have travelled to Salem from Karnataka,West Bengal, Kerala and Jharkhand.

In Dharmapuri, five indigenous and two imported cases from other States were reported on Thursday. In Krishnagiri, nine indigenous cases and one imported case were reported.

In the Nilgiris district, eight more persons tested positive on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported in the district to 115. The district administration released a statement that there were 75 active cases in the district, of whom 53 people were being treated at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Udhagamandalam and the others at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

Seventeen persons tested positive in Erode district, taking the district’s tally to 191 on Thursday.

Health officials said that of the total 13 cases reported in the Corporation limits, 12 were from Rajajipuram in Karungalpalayam area. While one case was reported in B.P. Agraharam, two cases were reported in Chithode and one case each at Modakurichi and at Gobichettipalayam blocks.

Also, a women staff at the letter booking counter at Head Post Office tested positive in the evening after which the office was closed temporarily. Officials said that she last attended duty on June 27.

Collector C. Kathiravan and Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inspected the disinfection works on the post office premises. A total of 3,548 families were quarantined so far in the district, they added.

A 74-year-old man, who tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Monday, died on Thursday.

A resident of Kumaran Nagar in 46 Pudur Panchayat in Modakurichi block, he was a diabetic and was having lung problem. With this, five persons have died due to COVID-19 in the district.

In Coimbatore district, 11 persons, including tea maker of an Aavin stall inside the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital campus, tested positive on Thursday.

Two cases were reported from an apartment at Telungupalayam that has been categorised as a COVID-19 cluster.

Other cases were reported from Sri Nagar at Peelamedu, Idikarai, Kothari Garden near Singanallur, Sulur junction at Neelambur, P.N. Pudur, Sarojini Nagar at Selvapuram and Jothipuram.

Except a 21-year-old pregnant woman from Selvapuram, who had come here from Dindigul for delivery, all other patients contracted the disease through local contacts, according to the Health Department.

As of Thursday, there were 375 active cases in the district with the total number of positive cases touching 608.

As many as 37 persons - 25 men, nine women and three children - were discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital here on Thursday. There were 281 patients under medical care at the hospital.

Six new cases were reported in Tiruppur district on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 194.

Three members of a family from Karaipudur, Palladam, – a 21-year-old man and two women aged 48 years and 47 years – tested positive. All three had a travel history to Krishnagiri, Health Department sources said.

Two men from Alangiyam, Dharapuram, aged 40 years and 31 years with a travel history to Salem also tested positive.

A 24-year-old woman from Kallampalayam, Palladam, a contact of a COVID-19 patient, tested positive on Thursday, the sources said. At present, there are 76 active cases in the district.