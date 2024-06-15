ADVERTISEMENT

Salem comes first, Namakkal fourth in Jal Jeevan Mission implementation

Published - June 15, 2024 06:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The water tap connection provided to a household at Namagiripettai panchayat union in Namakkal district under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Salem district secured first place and Namakkal district came fourth at the national level in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in 2022-2023 under the 50% to 75% tap connection coverage category.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jal Jeevan Mission envisions providing safe drinking water to homes in villages through pipelines. In Salem, the plan was to supply drinking water tap connections to 6.47 lakh households in 5,109 villages, encompassing 385 panchayats in 20 panchayat unions, by 2024. Currently, 5.40 lakh households (83.54%) have received drinking water tap connections in the district. From October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, 1,76,808 households were provided with drinking water tap connections. As a result, Salem District achieved 340.20 points, securing the first place out of 168 districts nationwide.

In Namakkal district, under the scheme, a target was fixed under JJM 2020–2021 to provide drinking water tap connections for 3.52 lakh households in 2,520 villages that come under 322 panchayats in 15 panchayat unions before 2024. So far, drinking water tap connections have been provided to 3.47 lakh households (98.84%) in the district. From October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, in Namakkal, drinking water tap connections were provided to 1.28 lakh households. Through this, Namakkal district got 293.15 points and was ranked fourth in the country.

According to officials at the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), in Salem district, 7,307 overhead water tanks supply drinking water under the JJM scheme. Additionally, administrative sanction has been provided to construct 296 overhead water tanks, out of which 72 tanks have already been built. Officials added that the remaining tap connections under the scheme will be provided before the end of this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US