ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Collector warns of stern action against illegal fishing using explosives

April 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman engaged in fishing at Mookaneri Lake in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Collector S. Karmegam has warned of stern action against fishermen who indulge in using explosives to catch fish in water bodies.

On March 19, M. Mohankumar (23) of Avarankadu, near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, died after a fisherman threw explosives to catch fish. The incident happened when the victim was taking bath in the Cauvery river at Poolampatti.

The Poolampatti police arrested the fisherman Perumal and remanded him in prison.

Meanwhile, in a release on Tuesday, Mr.. Karmegam said that fishing licenses were given to fishermen through the Fisheries Department to catch fish in the Mettur dam area. The licensed fishermen catch fish at the allotted places and instructions were given to the Fisheries Department to cancel the fishing licenses of the fishermen who violate the rules. Apart from Mettur dam areas, fishermen and local people catch fish at places where the Cauvery river flows and other water bodies, using fishing nets and fishing hooks. But some people are using explosive material to catch fish, which paves the way for human casualties, Mr. Karmegam said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Karmegam said the general public shall inform the Fisheries Department Assistant Director about illegal fishing in the district through 04298-244045 or the Salem Collectorate through toll fee number 1077 or 0427-2452202, 2450498, or 2417341. The public may also inform Revenue Department officials or local police stations in this regard, Mr. Karmegam said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US