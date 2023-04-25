Salem Collector warns of stern action against illegal fishing using explosives

April 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Collector S. Karmegam has warned of stern action against fishermen who indulge in using explosives to catch fish in water bodies.

On March 19, M. Mohankumar (23) of Avarankadu, near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, died after a fisherman threw explosives to catch fish. The incident happened when the victim was taking bath in the Cauvery river at Poolampatti.

The Poolampatti police arrested the fisherman Perumal and remanded him in prison.

Meanwhile, in a release on Tuesday, Mr.. Karmegam said that fishing licenses were given to fishermen through the Fisheries Department to catch fish in the Mettur dam area. The licensed fishermen catch fish at the allotted places and instructions were given to the Fisheries Department to cancel the fishing licenses of the fishermen who violate the rules. Apart from Mettur dam areas, fishermen and local people catch fish at places where the Cauvery river flows and other water bodies, using fishing nets and fishing hooks. But some people are using explosive material to catch fish, which paves the way for human casualties, Mr. Karmegam said.

Mr. Karmegam said the general public shall inform the Fisheries Department Assistant Director about illegal fishing in the district through 04298-244045 or the Salem Collectorate through toll fee number 1077 or 0427-2452202, 2450498, or 2417341. The public may also inform Revenue Department officials or local police stations in this regard, Mr. Karmegam said.