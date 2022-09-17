Salem Collector warns fake scribes

Staff Reporter Salem
September 17, 2022 19:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector S. Karmegam on Saturday issued a warning to fake journalists. who defraud the public and cause problems for government officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Karmegam stated in a release that complaints were received by the district administration that some individuals claimed to be journalists and were taking money from the people in exchange for promises, such as taking forward their grievances to higher officials. Likewise, such journalists were showing fake identity cards and cheating people in front of the Collectorate and the tahsildar’s office.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Instructions have been given to government officials to notify me (the Collector) if anyone posing as journalists approaches them and interferes with their work. Severe action will be taken against fake journalists, and cases will be registered. People who are cheated by these people shall send their complaints with evidence to the WhatsApp number 94980-42440,” the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app