Salem Collector warns fake scribes

District Collector S. Karmegam on Saturday issued a warning to fake journalists. who defraud the public and cause problems for government officials.

Mr. Karmegam stated in a release that complaints were received by the district administration that some individuals claimed to be journalists and were taking money from the people in exchange for promises, such as taking forward their grievances to higher officials. Likewise, such journalists were showing fake identity cards and cheating people in front of the Collectorate and the tahsildar’s office.

“Instructions have been given to government officials to notify me (the Collector) if anyone posing as journalists approaches them and interferes with their work. Severe action will be taken against fake journalists, and cases will be registered. People who are cheated by these people shall send their complaints with evidence to the WhatsApp number 94980-42440,” the release added.