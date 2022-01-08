Salem Collector visits COVID-19 treatment ward at GH

District Collector S. Karmegham along with health authorities and doctors visited the COVID-19 treatment ward at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.

The Collector enquired about the treatment facilities at the hospital and interacted with patients.

Mr. Karmegham along with Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy, Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal and other health officials visited the COVID-19 ward at the hospital.

According to officials, there are over 400 beds available for COVID-19 treatment at the hospital and the bed strength could be increased as required.

The Collector also enquired about the food being provided to patients.

The Collector along with Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and other officials visited the COVID-19 Care Centre at Thongum Poonga.

About 200 beds have been set up at the multipurpose hall to treat COVID-19 patients. The Collector assessed the facilities for patients and diet arrangements.

The Collector earlier interacted with managements of private hospitals in Salem regarding treatment for third wave of the pandemic.

The hospitals were advised to intimate district administration immediately when a patient is admitted for COVID-19 treatment and follow all protocols issued by the State government. The hospitals were advised to provide treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Scheme and follow tariff determined by the State government.

According to officials, 24 private hospitals can provide COVID-19 treatment in the district and six hospitals have medical oxygen generation plants.