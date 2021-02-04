Salem Collector takes vaccine shot

As many as 10,747 frontline workers vaccinated so far in the district

District Collector S.A. Raman was administered the first dose of Covaxin at the vaccination centre at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday.

The hospital is one of the five centres in the district where health workers were vaccinated in the first phase followed by police personnel and revenue department staff. Mr. Raman was administered the vaccine in the presence of Dean R. Balajinathan, Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, doctors and nurses.

Addressing the media, Deputy Director of Health Services R. Selvakumar said that out of the 26,315 frontline workers in the district, 10,747 have been vaccinated so far. Vaccination for 1,384 police personnel and 1,684 revenue department staff began on Wednesday, he said and added that vaccination would take place at five government hospitals, primary health centres and 20 private hospitals in the district.

17 cases in Erode

The 17 fresh COVID-19 cases in Erode district on Wednesday took the district’s tally to 14,428. While 20 persons were discharged, 180 are under treatment. Salem district reported 10 cases and the district’s tally rose to 32,457. While 19 persons were discharged, 122 are under treatment. Namakkal district reported nine cases. The district’s overall tally stands at 11,664. Twelve persons were discharged and 90 are under treatment.