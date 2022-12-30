Salem Collector says measures taken to prevent fresh outbreak of COVID-19

December 30, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - SALEM

District Collector S. Karmegam has said that all precautionary measures were taken at the village in Magudanchavadi Union to prevent fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

This comes after a 37-year-old software engineer, who returned from China tested positive for COVID-19 on his arrival at the Coimbatore airport on December 28. Currently, he is quarantined at his house.

In a release, the Collector said that the man was in good health and his wife and two children, who also returned with him, were found without symptoms and were in good health.

The release said that a medical team from Magudanchavadi Government Primary Health Centre was monitoring the health condition of the family members in the morning and evening. A door-to-door surveillance is carried out in the area to check whether any persons were found with symptoms of COVID-19, the release said and asked people not to panic.

The release said that all precautionary measures were being taken, including disinfecting the area, and the villagers were informed of the measures taken through the public address system.