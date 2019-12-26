Salem Collector reviews election arrangements

Collector S.A. Raman reviewed arrangements for rural local body elections in the district on Wednesday.

Mr. Raman, who is the district election officer, along with senior officials reviewed arrangements for the local body elections which would be held in two phases at Omalur, kadayamapatti and Mecheri Panchayat Unions.

Mr. Raman reviewed allotment of various poll materials and distribution of elector slips at Tharamangalam panchayat union office, Nangavelli panchayat union office, and Kolathur panchayat union office. He also checked the arrangements at the counting centre set up at the Nirmala Higher Secondary School in Kolathur.

Mr. Raman advised officials to speed up distribution of 72 poll materials as prescribed by the State Election Commission to all the polling booths here.

He also advised officials to ensure that separate halls and arrangements have been made for counting of votes for district panchayat ward member, panchayat union ward member, village panchayat president and village panchayat ward member.

Meanwhile, the labour department has advised businesses here to grant paid holiday for employees, including contract and daily wage workers for rural local body elections on respective dates of voting. Paid holiday for rural local body elections is mandated under Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act of 1994, officials said.

Complaints regarding firms that do not offer holiday can be conveyed in the following numbers: 9445398749, 9443580053, or 9442738822, a release said.