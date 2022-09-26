Salem Collector receives over 300 petitions from the public

Collector S.Karmegam handed over artificial limb to a beneficiary in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector S. Karmegam, on Monday, received a total of 353 petitions from the public during the weekly grievances redress day meeting in Salem district.

Mr. Karmegam disbursed loan worth ₹ 1 lakh to two differently abled persons to purchase cattle, and handed over artificial limb worth ₹ 26,800 to a beneficiary.

The ward councillor of Keeripatti town panchayat M. Ganesan submitted a petition to the Collector seeking steps to retrive a land in his ward that has been encroached by a few persons.

C. Santhi of Gangavalli submitted a petition urging the district administration to help retrieve her land, which she alleged was grabbed by her relatives. The police, who checked her bag at the entrance of the Collectorate, found petrol in a small can. She was immediately taken to the Town Police Station.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh received a total of 254 petitions from the public.