Salem Collector receives 359 petitions

Staff Reporter
September 05, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector S. Karmegam received 359 petitions during the weekly grievance redress day on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector received petitions seeking old age pension, land patta, patta transfer, community certificate, job opportunities, bank loans, education loans, road and street light facilities. Similarly, the Collector received seven petitions from persons with disabilities. The Collector instructed the officials concerned to address the grievances in the petitions in a stipulated time.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During the grievance day, on behalf of the All India Youth Federation, four members came to the Collectorate by covering themselves with mosquito net and submitted a petition. In the petition, they said mosquitoes’ menace have increased in the city following continuous rain and dengue fever allegedly spreading. The members urged the district administration to take action to desilt the sewage channels and to provide storm water drainage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app