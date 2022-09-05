Salem Collector receives 359 petitions

District Collector S. Karmegam received 359 petitions during the weekly grievance redress day on Monday.

The Collector received petitions seeking old age pension, land patta, patta transfer, community certificate, job opportunities, bank loans, education loans, road and street light facilities. Similarly, the Collector received seven petitions from persons with disabilities. The Collector instructed the officials concerned to address the grievances in the petitions in a stipulated time.

During the grievance day, on behalf of the All India Youth Federation, four members came to the Collectorate by covering themselves with mosquito net and submitted a petition. In the petition, they said mosquitoes’ menace have increased in the city following continuous rain and dengue fever allegedly spreading. The members urged the district administration to take action to desilt the sewage channels and to provide storm water drainage.