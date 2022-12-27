Salem Collector receives 326 petitions from the public

December 27, 2022 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - Salem

District Collector S. Karmegam on Monday received 326 petitions from the public during the weekly grievances redress day meeting held at the Salem Collectorate .

The cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration near the Collectorate urging the Salem Corporation not to privatise the drinking water supply. Farmers from the district submitted a petition to include sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper distributed through the Public Distribution System. They also urged the district administration to take action against the use of carry bags in the district. The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹ 19,000 to beneficiaries.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh received 235 petitions from the public. In Dharmapuri, Collector K. Santhi received 431 petitions from the public and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 2.79 lakh to 16 persons with disabilities.