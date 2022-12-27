ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Collector receives 326 petitions from the public

December 27, 2022 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - Salem

M. Sabari

District Collector S. Karmegam distributed welfare assistance to differently abled persons on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector S. Karmegam on Monday received 326 petitions from the public during the weekly grievances redress day meeting held at the Salem Collectorate .

The cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration near the Collectorate urging the Salem Corporation not to privatise the drinking water supply. Farmers from the district submitted a petition to include sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper distributed through the Public Distribution System. They also urged the district administration to take action against the use of carry bags in the district. The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹ 19,000 to beneficiaries.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh received 235 petitions from the public. In Dharmapuri, Collector K. Santhi received 431 petitions from the public and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 2.79 lakh to 16 persons with disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US