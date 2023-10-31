Salem Collector launches sale of Aavin sweets for Deepavali

October 31, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Salem

District Collector S. Karmegam launched the sale of Aavin sweets for Deepavali festival at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. Salem MP S.R. Parthiban was present.

At the function, the Collector said Salem Aavin had been functioning with quality as its main goal and selling milk and its by-products to consumers at a fair price for more than 40 years. Already, there had been good demand for Aavin products from the public. This year, khoa, special Mysore pak, carrot Mysore pak, milk shake, cashew cake, ghee laddu, and badam mix powder had been kept ready for sale.

Likewise, gulab jamun, rasagolla, butter, ghee, chocolate, and ice cream were prepared and sent to Aavin parlours and retail stores for sales, Mr. Karmegam added.

Stating that Aavin Deepavali sales was expected to touch ₹3.7 crore for this year’s Deepavali festival, the Collector said all the Aavin sweets were prepared using Agmark-grade ghee.

People, who want to place orders at Aavin, shall contact them between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. through 94430-26950, 95787-65250, 96263-35536, and 96296-23749, Mr. Karmegam added.

