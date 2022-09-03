Salem Collector invites applications under UYEGP

Collector S. Karmegam invited applications under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP).

In a release, Mr. Karmegam said that to encourage the unemployed youth to start new enterprises, the State government was implementing the UYEGP through the District Industries Centre. The eligible project cost for the business category was ₹5 lakh. The eligibility criteria of family annual income limit was ₹5 lakh.

To get a loan under the scheme, the applicant should be 8th standard pass and be within the age limit of 18 to 35 years. For the special category applicants, the eligible maximum age limit is 45 years. The eligible applicants can apply for the subsidy involved loan through the online portal www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/uyegp.

The State government had issued a G.O. on August 18, giving relaxations in the upper age limit, from 45 years to 55 years, and education qualification was not required in respect of persons with disabilities and parents of children with intellectual disabilities and Autism Spectrum disorder. For details, applicants shall approach the District Industries Centre, Five Roads, or through 0427-2448505 and 2447878, the Collector added.