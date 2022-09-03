Salem Collector invites applications under UYEGP

Staff Reporter Salem
September 03, 2022 18:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Karmegam invited applications under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, Mr. Karmegam said that to encourage the unemployed youth to start new enterprises, the State government was implementing the UYEGP through the District Industries Centre. The eligible project cost for the business category was ₹5 lakh. The eligibility criteria of family annual income limit was ₹5 lakh.

To get a loan under the scheme, the applicant should be 8th standard pass and be within the age limit of 18 to 35 years. For the special category applicants, the eligible maximum age limit is 45 years. The eligible applicants can apply for the subsidy involved loan through the online portal www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/uyegp.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The State government had issued a G.O. on August 18, giving relaxations in the upper age limit, from 45 years to 55 years, and education qualification was not required in respect of persons with disabilities and parents of children with intellectual disabilities and Autism Spectrum disorder. For details, applicants shall approach the District Industries Centre, Five Roads, or through 0427-2448505 and 2447878, the Collector added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app