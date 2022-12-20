Salem Collector invites applications for loans under PMFME scheme

December 20, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Salem

District Collector S. Karmegam has invited applications from eligible persons to avail of loans under the Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, which is being implemented with 60% financial assistance from the Union Government.

Assistance can be obtained under this scheme to start an enterprise as well as to expand and technologically upgrade any existing micro enterprise engaged in activities such as fruit juice and jelly manufacturing, pickles and dried items from vegetables, fruits, fish, and prawns, dry flour, idli, dosa batter, rice milling, appalam manufacturing, edible oil extraction, peanut cake, snacks, bakery products, sweets and savouries, masala products, puffed rice, and milk production. Technical advice and skill development training are imparted for starting and developing a business, and guidance is also provided for the preparation of a project report. Subsidy loans are arranged through financial institutions, and necessary assistance is provided for obtaining statutory certificates and quality certificates required to run the business and promote marketing.

Those interested in starting new ventures, as well as those who are already involved in food processing businesses and microenterprises, self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organisations, and producer cooperative societies, can benefit from this programme. Food processing projects with a project cost of up to ₹ 1 crore are eligible for assistance under this scheme; 10% of the project cost will be the investor’s share. The banks will extend 90% as loan without collateral. The government’s grant will be 35% of the project’s cost, with a maximum limit of ₹ 10 lakh. If the SHG members are involved in food processing, each member will be given ₹ 40,000 as seed capital. Apart from extending the subsidy-linked credit for individual projects, food processing clusters can avail of credit-linked subsidies at the rate of 35% for establishing common infrastructure and a common facility centre. Those interested in receiving assistance under this scheme must apply online at pmfme.mofpi.gov.in.

The District Collector further added that the PMFME Scheme, which is being implemented through the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, will be implemented hereafter through the District Industries Centre of the MSME Department. Interested individuals, enterprises, SHGs, FPOs, and Producers’ Co-operatives are requested to contact the District Industries Centre, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Five Roads, Salem, directly or by phone at 0427-2447878, 2448505, for more details on the scheme and for guidelines.