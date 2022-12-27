Salem Collector instructs officials to increase COVID-19 testing capacity

December 27, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

As a precautionary measure, District Collector S. Karmegam instructed Health Department officials to take steps to increase the capacity of COVID-19 test and ensure the adequate availability of beds and oxygen.

Following surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Union and State governments have been instructed to take steps in tackling the situation. In Salem district, there is only one COVID-19 active case. However, as a precaution, the district administration held a review meeting with health officials on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Karmegam said that to tackle any situation, beds in government and private hospitals, and primary health centres with oxygen facilities should be ready. The capacity of COVID-19 test, should be increased to 6,000 swabs per day. Renovations works in hospitals should be completed at the earliest. Revenue, Rural Development, and local body officials along with health officials have been instructed to monitor passengers coming from foreign countries. Doctors and nurses should in a state of ready, including ambulance facilities. The general public should follow the COVID-19 protocol, such as maintaining social distance and washing their hands with soap or sanitiser on a regular basis. If people found any COVID-19 symptoms they should immediately approach nearby government hospitals, the Collector added.

According to health officials, 98% of people in the Salem district received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 93% the second dose. Passengers coming to Salem from China, Thailand, North Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan through Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchi airports are monitored, and if any symptoms are found, an immediate test will be taken. At Steel Plant, 1,000 beds with oxygen facilities are kept ready, officials pointed out.

On Tuesday, a mock was held at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital as part of the nationwide mock on COVID-19 to ensure operational readiness in clinical care needs.