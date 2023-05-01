Salem Collector inspects restoration works on Yercaud Ghat Road

May 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - SALEM

Collector S. Karmegam on Monday inspected the restoration works being carried out at hairpin bends two and three on Yercaud Ghat Road that were damaged in recent rain and landslides.

Following incessant rain, landslides occurred at the two hairpin bends on the ghat road and as a temporary move, sand bags were placed on the damaged portions to allow vehicles to use the road.

With vehicle flow on the rise due to summer vacation and flower show scheduled at the end of the month, the Highways Department began restoration works from April 24 during which only two-wheelers were allowed to use the road. Other vehicles were diverted through the Kuppanur – Yercaud road.

Mr. Karmegam inspected the works and held discussions on the progress of the work with S. Durai, Divisional Engineer (Construction and Maintenance) of the Highways Department. The Collector stressed on completing the works at the earliest and opening the road for vehicular traffic.