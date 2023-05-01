HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Collector inspects restoration works on Yercaud Ghat Road

May 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

 Collector S. Karmegam on Monday inspected the restoration works being carried out at hairpin bends two and three on Yercaud Ghat Road that were damaged in recent rain and landslides.

Following incessant rain, landslides occurred at the two hairpin bends on the ghat road and as a temporary move, sand bags were placed on the damaged portions to allow vehicles to use the road.

With vehicle flow on the rise due to summer vacation and flower show scheduled at the end of the month, the Highways Department began restoration works from April 24 during which only two-wheelers were allowed to use the road. Other vehicles were diverted through the Kuppanur – Yercaud road.

Mr. Karmegam inspected the works and held discussions on the progress of the work with S. Durai, Divisional Engineer (Construction and Maintenance) of the Highways Department. The Collector stressed on completing the works at the earliest and opening the road for vehicular traffic.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.