Salem Collector inspects measures taken to catch leopard

Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected measures taken by the Forest Department at Mettur and Thinnapatti to catch a leopard that has been preying on cattle for the past two weeks.

The leopard has been roaming around Kolathur Pudhuvelamangalam, Vellakarattur, and nearby areas, preying on livestock, including goats and chickens. Despite forest officials placing cages and installing CCTV cameras, the animal has not been caught.

Local farmers and residents have staged several protests demanding swift action. Trained forest personnel have been deployed to the villages, but efforts to capture the leopard have so far been unsuccessful. On Wednesday morning, farmers blocked the Mettur-Mysore Road in protest, disrupting traffic. The Forest Department, however, assured them that the leopard would be captured within 10 days, prompting the protesters to withdraw.

Later that night, Collector Brindha Devi inspected the measures taken by the Forest Department in the affected villages. Officials informed her that six cages had been set up, 16 CCTV cameras installed, and three drones deployed for monitoring the area. A team of 80 forest staff is engaged in round-the-clock surveillance.

The Collector instructed the Forest Department to install more cages and continue closely monitoring the villages. She also reassured the public, explaining the ongoing steps being taken to catch the leopard. District Forest Officer (DFO) Kashyap Shashank Ravi, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Selvakumar, and other officials were present during the inspection.

