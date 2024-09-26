GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Collector inspects measures taken to catch leopard

Updated - September 26, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected various villages in Mettur and discussed with Forest Department officials regarding steps taken to capture the leopard on Wednesday.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected various villages in Mettur and discussed with Forest Department officials regarding steps taken to capture the leopard on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected measures taken by the Forest Department at Mettur and Thinnapatti to catch a leopard that has been preying on cattle for the past two weeks.

The leopard has been roaming around Kolathur Pudhuvelamangalam, Vellakarattur, and nearby areas, preying on livestock, including goats and chickens. Despite forest officials placing cages and installing CCTV cameras, the animal has not been caught.

Local farmers and residents have staged several protests demanding swift action. Trained forest personnel have been deployed to the villages, but efforts to capture the leopard have so far been unsuccessful. On Wednesday morning, farmers blocked the Mettur-Mysore Road in protest, disrupting traffic. The Forest Department, however, assured them that the leopard would be captured within 10 days, prompting the protesters to withdraw.

Later that night, Collector Brindha Devi inspected the measures taken by the Forest Department in the affected villages. Officials informed her that six cages had been set up, 16 CCTV cameras installed, and three drones deployed for monitoring the area. A team of 80 forest staff is engaged in round-the-clock surveillance.

The Collector instructed the Forest Department to install more cages and continue closely monitoring the villages. She also reassured the public, explaining the ongoing steps being taken to catch the leopard. District Forest Officer (DFO) Kashyap Shashank Ravi, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Selvakumar, and other officials were present during the inspection.

Published - September 26, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.