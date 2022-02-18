Salem Collector inspects final arrangements for polling

Election officials carrying EVMs and other polling materials to polling booths in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

District Collector and District Election Officer S. Karmegham inspected the final arrangements for the urban civic polls in the district on Friday.

The elections would be held in Salem Corporation, six Municipalities and 31 Town panchayats here on Saturday.

Mr. Karmegham visited Karuppur, Omalur and Kadayampatti town panchayats and inspected the despatch of COVID-19 protective materials and wheelchairs for differently abled voters to polling booths. He inspected the polling booths set up at Karuppur Government Higher Secondary School and Kulakoundanur Panchayat School.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj oversaw the despatch of polling materials, COVID-19 protective gear and voting machines to the polling booths in the Corporation limits. He said that apart from web streaming, micro observers would also monitor vulnerable polling booths. The third phase of training for polling personnel was conducted on Friday.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said that 2,236 police personnel, including Tamil Nadu Special Police and Home Guards, have been deployed for security purpose on the day of voting. He added that additional police personnel have been deployed at vulnerable booths and 40 rapid response teams have also been stationed at important junctions here. Mr.Abhinav warned that stern action would be taken against those disturbing the conduct of elections and causing law and order issues.