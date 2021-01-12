Salem Collector inspects cold chain points

District Collector S.A. Raman reviewed the arrangements made for storage of COVID-19 vaccination here on Monday.

Mr. Raman along with R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, visited the zonal cold chain points located at the office of DD Health. Mr. Raman said in a release that for vaccination, 1,29,900 0.5mm syringes have been brought and stored in safe conditions in the district.

According to a release, two walk-in coolers and two ice-lined refrigerators have been arranged to stock 1.40-crore dose of vaccines.

According to officials, including Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, other government hospitals and primary health centres here, there are 120 cold storage facilities in the district and each centre has been provided with a ILR and deep freezer for storing vaccines. The department also has 3,334 vaccine carriers for transportation and safe storage of the vaccines at vaccination centres.

Mr. Raman advised officials to ensure proper functioning of generators to ensure intermittent power supply.

Special Correspondent adds from Krishnagiri

Five vaccination centre have been designated in Krishnagiri for the roll out of COVAXIN. Hosur government hospital, ESI hospital, Hosur, District Headquarters hospital, Krishnagiri; taluk hospital Uthangarai and PHC, Kaveripattinam are designated as vaccination centres.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Director of Health V. Govindan said, 10,352 beneficiaries will be covered.