Salem Collector inaugurates linking Aadhaar with Voter IDs drive

August 01, 2022 18:26 IST

District Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated linking of Aadhaar with voter identity cards here on Monday.

Speaking at meeting with political parties representatives, Mr. Karmegam said that the Election Commission of India ordered the start of the drive from Monday. The Aadhaar number of the voters shall be given in Form-6B as notified by sub-rule 26 (B) of the Electoral Registration Rules, 1960. The law says providing an Aadhaar number is voluntary.

“Voters shall fill Form-6B online with self authentication on the National Voters Services Portal/ Vorter helpline App and self authenticate Aadhaar using the OTP received on the mobile number registered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The voter should submit form 6B along with the required enclosures online without self-authentication. Likewise, in offline, officials will receive Form-6B directly from voters. Voters unable to submit Aadhaar may submit documents recognised by the Election Commission, including post office or bank passbooks, driving licences, PAN cards, or passports, “Mr. Karmegam added.

In the meeting, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) C. Vishnuvardhini and officials from the department concerned participated.