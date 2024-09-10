Salem Collector inaugurates Uyarvukku Padi programme

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi inaugurated the Uyarvukku Padi programme on Tuesday at an event held at an aided school in Maravaneri.

Speaking at the event, the collector explained that the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, implemented by the state government for skill development and student guidance, includes the Uyarvukku Padi programme. This initiative, designed for students who have cleared Class XII but have not enrolled in higher education, will be conducted in four phases across Salem district.

On Tuesday, the programme was held in 49 government and government-aided higher secondary schools within the Salem Revenue Division, reaching 841 students. The headmasters of the respective schools identified students who had not joined higher education. These students received guidance, and arrangements for educational loans were made through banks, the collector added.

Highlighting the available opportunities, Ms. Brindha Devi mentioned that Salem district has 19 ITIs, 15 self-financing colleges, five government arts colleges, two aided colleges, a music school, an engineering college, two medical colleges, two law colleges, and 18 polytechnic institutions. She encouraged students to choose a course and pursue higher education, emphasising that education is the key to success.

Later, the collector inaugurated the district-level games for the Chief Minister’s Trophy at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium. She announced that 48,969 people had registered to participate in the event, including 26,478 schoolchildren, 13,273 college students, 1,737 persons with disabilities (PwDs), 1,246 government staff, and 6,235 members of the public. The district-level games will continue until 20 September, and winners will proceed to compete at the state level, Ms. Brindha Devi added. MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, City Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials from various departments were in attendance.

Meanwhile, in Namakkal, Collector S. Uma inaugurated the CM Trophy games at the district grounds, where 31,566 people had registered to participate.

